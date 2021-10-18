© Reuters



© Reuters / Herwig Prammer



The Vienna Tourist Board has just opened an account on OnlyFans, saying that the platform, mainly known for adult content, remainedThe Austrian capital is "home to some of the world's most famous artworks, many containing nudity. The most prominent social networks have policies in place that ban or censor such works," the tourist board explained."With our OnlyFans account, we want to give these artworks the freedom they deserve - including on social media."The Albertina Museum, Leopold Museum, Art History Museum and Natural History Museum are all part of the OnlyFans project.Meanwhile, the Leopold Museum got into trouble with Facebook and Instagram earlier this year, after its promo clip, which included a work by Koloman Moser, was flagged as "potentially pornographic" by their algorithms.Those subscribing to Vienna's OnlyFans page will receive an official sightseeing card or a free ticket to one of the museums to check out the X-rated art in real life.