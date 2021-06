© Wikipedia



The Swedish National Museum is under fire for attaching "warning labels" to classic pieces of art, tipping viewers off about the dangerous "nationalism," racism, and "patriarchal gender roles" apparently hidden on canvas.From reimagining its viking warriors as "transgender" to hanging homosexual art in its churches, to declaring its own history " copied ," Swedish society has apparently committed itself to a full-throttle woke makeover in recent years. The Swedish National Museum in Stockholm is no different.Since it reopened in 2018, audiences soon noticed new, "politicized" labels on paintings. Archaeologist Leif Gren reviewed them last week in an opinion piece for Vestmanlands Lans Tidning , concluding that museum officials weren't letting visitors "think for themselves."Gustaf Cederström's world-famous painting 'Bringing Home the Body of King Carl XII of Sweden', for example, is accompanied by a miniature social sciences treatise stating:Heaven forbid the audience would see the procession of royal banners in the painting and feel a stirring of patriotism.Dozens of similar "warnings" abound. 20th century art, however, is described completely differently. After World War II, art and design "just like society at large, are democratized and reflect an increasing diversity," one sign on a collection of mid-century paintings reads, while others tout the country's progress toward a more egalitarian society.How have these "politicized" labels gone down with Swedes? Not well, according to some online reaction to Gren's article."​Is everything Swedish racist? Those of you who think so, why do you still choose to live in such a racist country?" another asked