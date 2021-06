© Longhua Liao / Getty Images

"At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists"Leading scientists in the U.S. have admitted that they originally dismissed the theory that the coronavirus could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan because they didn't want to be associated with President Trump and his supporters, or accused of being 'racist' against Chinese people. NBC news notes in a report that at least five virologists "noted that the context and circumstances of the origin debate have changed."The report adds that "The shift reflects how some scientists who previously avoided the topic or were quick to dismiss it are grappling with enduring uncertainties about the virus's origin, free from the politicization that clouded such discussions during the Trump administration."Scientific investigation was ditched because researchers did not want to be associated with Trump."At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists, so people didn't want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins," Chan said.Chan is one of 18 scientists who published a letter in the journal Science last month calling for a more in-depth investigation into the virus's origin, including the possibility of a lab leak.As we previously reported, other scientists who dared to say the lab leak theory was plausible were ostracised and ignored until recently when intelligence findings revealed that workers at the Wuhan lab fell sick with COVID-19 symptoms in November 2019. Fresh studies are emerging almost every week now, providing more evidence supporting the lab leak hypothesis.