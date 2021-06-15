© Reuters/Mario Anzuoni



After penning a column on how the unfolding of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre should be taught more widely, actor TomIn a Sunday op-ed for the US media outlet NPR, TV critic Eric Deggans claims theBut what's the difference, you may wonder?"Anti-racism implies action - looking around your universe and taking specific steps to dismantle systemic racism," Deggans writes. And Hanks is apparently not supporting his words with enough action.for the New York Times, in which he opined that the facts of theHanks also called out history for being "written by white people." The liberal actor wrote:This stance apparently didn't go far enough, however, in Deggan's view.He argues that Hanks' own filmography sours his words, as he's made a careerDeggans points to Hanks' penchant for playing either real-life figures or fictional characters in historical dramas, such as Saving Private Ryan, Sully, and News of the World.If Hanks and other white artists want to make a difference when it comes to race, Deggans claims,which is something Hanks has apparently not done.The Tulsa Race Massacre, which stemmed from white rage over an accusation of rape against a black man that turned out to have been false, is a disgusting episode in American history and one that has not been faced nearly squarely enough in the decades that have followed. This is the thrust of Hanks' wordy piece, and it's a truth that everyone, across political lines and racial boundaries, should agree with.Instead, Hanks' highlighting of that rather obvious truth has inspired his fellow liberals to either give the actor a digital pat on the back or admonish him for daring to raise a race-related issue without first getting a playbook from activists about his own apparent ties to racism.Hanks deserves neither praise nor admonishment for his Times piece.Sure, the "white people writing history" point is blatant virtue-signaling, but what else should we expect from one of Hollywood's most recognized liberals?Hanks - who claims he only learnt about the Tulsa Race Massacre himself last year - may be seeking approval from his fellow guilt-ridden white celebrities, but that's to be expected.Deggans, who admits he's nonetheless a fan of Hanks, promotes today'sAnd action, in the eyes of the activists, is admitting being somehow at fault merely as a representative of your race, or apologizing for not doing enough - because nothing is ever enough - to push back against your white privilege and society's "amplification" of whiteness.The argument has found supporters, but has also received so much pushback that, ironically,Yet the actor should bear none of the responsibility Deggans or other activists would like to put on him. He doesn't owe it to black or white people either to push any agenda or swallow his pride and admit that, despite being "non-racist," he is still the bad guy.Hanks may be a certified liberal who attaches himself to the right causes, but even he gets called to task for thought-crimes against the woke mob.We've seen people's words and actions policed by social justice warriors on countless occasions in recent years,Hanks' biggest crimes, according to the NPR piece, are portraying "righteous white people" and not saying enough to condemn his own role in racial inequality.Hanks is a white actor. It should come as little surprise - but, then, who knows anymore - that he is limited to playing white characters in film. As for the "righteous" part,He has an affinity with and talent for playing a certain type of character and he's typically cast as that type of character. What's controversial about that?Should he go out of his way instead to choose parts that inform an audience already inundated with political messaging that white people are not just good, but also evil? How would any artist get anywhere in both their professional and personal pursuits if this was the level of thinking that went into their choice of projects?As for Hanks' "non-racist" criticism - because his Times piece clearly just ain't enough - the idea of calling someone a "non-racist" and then casting that in a negative light is an ill-thought-out, politically motivated smear. If a "non-racist" is someone who conducts himself in such a way that he treats everyone equally and doesn't tolerate racism around him, then what is wrong with that? No, now he must go the extra mile, take a public lashing and use all the right words before he earns the right to wear the "anti-racist" approval sticker.