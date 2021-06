© Jim Lo Scalzo /Pool via Reuters



During the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference on Friday, Republican Texas senator Ted Cruz slammed critical race theory (CRT) as an ideology comparably racist to that espoused by the Ku Klux Klan."Let me tell you right now, critical race theory is bigoted, it is a lie, and it is every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets," Cruz declared.In his speech, Cruz talked about how a reporter asked him to definite CRT, to which he explained the doctrine's Marxist roots and problematic implications.He said CRT resurrects discrimination in another form, deeming guilty by default an identity group for crimes and wrongdoings committed by its ancestors. Cruz added that CRT has a tendency to incite antagonism among people today without reason or cause, moving the country further away from the mission of true equality.Cruz's comments come as a slew of Republican-dominated state legislatures and Republican governors, including Texas governor Greg Abbott , have passed laws or signed executive orders either restricting or outright banning the teaching of CRT in public-school curricula. Many have also sought to curtail the incorporation of the related 1619 Project, first envisioned by the New York Times, into the classroom. Caroline Downey is a news writer for National Review Online. @carolinedowney_