Puppet Masters
Ted Cruz: Critical Race Theory 'is every bit as racist as the klansmen in white sheets'
National Review
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 19:03 UTC
"Let me tell you right now, critical race theory is bigoted, it is a lie, and it is every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets," Cruz declared.
In his speech, Cruz talked about how a reporter asked him to definite CRT, to which he explained the doctrine's Marxist roots and problematic implications.
"I explained to him, I said it's a theory that derives from Marxism. Karl Marx viewed the entire world as a conflict between classes, between the owners of capital and the working men and women, the proletariat," said Cruz, "Critical race theory takes that same Marxist concept, except it replaces class with race."
He said CRT resurrects discrimination in another form, deeming guilty by default an identity group for crimes and wrongdoings committed by its ancestors. Cruz added that CRT has a tendency to incite antagonism among people today without reason or cause, moving the country further away from the mission of true equality.
"Critical race theory says every white person is a racist. Critical race theory says America is fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist, and if someone has a different color skin, seeks to make us hate that person," he said.
"As a Christian and as an American, I love my brothers and sisters, whatever skin color you are, whatever ethnicity you are, whatever faith you are, whatever creed you are. We are commanded to love," the senator continued.
Cruz's comments come as a slew of Republican-dominated state legislatures and Republican governors, including Texas governor Greg Abbott, have passed laws or signed executive orders either restricting or outright banning the teaching of CRT in public-school curricula. Many have also sought to curtail the incorporation of the related 1619 Project, first envisioned by the New York Times, into the classroom.
Caroline Downey is a news writer for National Review Online. @carolinedowney_
Reader Comments
Declaration of an omission:
"..bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets, them evil)ews, too" Cruzstein declared.
Declaration of an omission:Cruz is full of shite and a Jew puppet....
"..bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets, them evil)ews, too" Cruzstein declared.
Like when he pretended he was all concerned about Twitter censorship and pretended to be all concerned and pretended he wrote a letter to Dorsey....He knows full well Dorsey is just a puppet and doesn't pull any strings at Twitter....He knows full well Blackrock controls twitter but tries to fool the public again....What a POS
Replacing “class“ with “race“ means the concept isn’t Marxist, doesn’t it? Working men and women are not the proletariat either, but, if you are ignorant and speaking to the ignorant, your ignorance doesn’t really matter; unless you are embarrassed by being ignorant and pulling down a huge salary paid by the people you are lying to.
Start with “The Communist Manifesto”; it is about improving living and working conditions for men, women, and children (it was written in 1849); open your eyes, please.
Critical Race Theory is yet another trick in the long line of tricks to divert people from the fundamental question,
“Why am I spending my life working, for a pittance, to make someone else rich?”.
In the answer to this question your line of ancestry doesn’t matter, neither does your skin colour. My mother’s great grandfather came to Australia as a child, a convicted criminal, to work for seven years as a slave for a rich man in Tasmania. My ancestor was quite white.
Comment: Where's the lie?
See also: