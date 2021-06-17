© AP Image



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation on TuesdayIt's the latest GOP-backed state bill to take aim at what is known as critical race theory, which examines how race and racism have impacted history and the present-day United States.that have been used against it.The legislation, which takes effect Sept. 1, mandates how the State Board of Education should frame its curriculum on history. It says thatFurther, schools cannot "require an understanding of The 1619 Project," a project published in The New York Times Magazine that investigates the history of slavery and race relations in the United States.The bill says thatThe legislation does give a list of historical texts that can be taught in class, such as Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" and "I Have a Dream" speech.It also mandates thatThe bill's signing comes as several GOP-led states seek to ban critical race theory.