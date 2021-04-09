© Getty Images / Catherine Leblanc



The Hermitage Museum in Russia's Saint Petersburg has received an official complaint from a government agency suggesting that its nude sculptures may have a bad influence on children and might have to be put in an adult-only room.That's according to Mikhail Piotrovsky, the museum's general director, who refused to name which official body asked the institution to round up its naked figures.The Hermitage, located in Saint Petersburg, is based in the Winter Palace, the former official residence of the Russian Emperors from 1762 to the revolution, in 1917. It is the second-largest art museum in the world.In response to new revelations, controversial United Russia MP and native Petersburger Vitaly Milonov blasted the proposal as idiotic.This is not the first time that art in Saint Petersburg depicting nudity has come under scrutiny. In 2016, as part of a Michaelangelo exhibition, a copy of the statue of David was placed near a church. After a complaint by a local, the exhibit invited residents to vote on whether David should be wearing clothes. They opted to keep him naked.