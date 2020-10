© Genevieve Hanson/ The Estate of Philip Guston, courtesy Hauser & Wirth



An exhibition by US painter Philip Guston has been put back until 2024, due to sensitivities over its Ku Klux Klan content. Political gestures like this compromise the art and insult the audience's intelligence.The announcement of the postponement of an art exhibition has exposed the political motivation of museums. The exhibition by American painter Philip Guston (1913-1980) - due to tour Washington DC, London, Boston and Houston - has been pushed back four years.The decision has certainly upset a number of significant figures in the art world. An open letter on The Brooklyn Rail was signed by nearly 100 artists, curators, dealers and writers who criticised the postponement and accused the galleries of betraying Guston's work.An important motivation behind the postponement is financial. Covid restrictions, an economic slump and a massive drop in international tourism has slashed the numbers of museum visitors, rendering the tour at least less profitable than projected, and possibly even a loss-making venture.The exhibition has been moved to 2024, a general election year in the USA. It can only be a coincidence.Guston's art already has political aspects. He had a successful career as an abstract expressionist painter in the 1950s and early 1960s. In the late 1960s, feeling that abstraction had become a straitjacket, Guston started painting figures and objects. He admitted that the impact of watching news footage of the Vietnam War had not driven him towards social comment, but personal comment.In 1971, Guston drew a series of satirical pictures called 'Poor Richard.' In these, the painter lampooned President Richard Nixon. However, Guston's politics seem more humanitarian (opposition to injustice, suffering, war, fear, poverty) than party political.Given his views on Nixon, Guston would likely have disliked Donald Trump. However, if Guston was opposed to the masked thugs of the KKK, who (spurred on by race hatred) committed arson and assault, why wouldn't he also oppose BLM, which does the same? How would Guston (who was Jewish) have responded to the anti-Semitism that is commonplace on the left today?Guston loved the art of the Renaissance, which led him to visit Italy for inspiration. What would he have said to progressive museum curators issuing trigger warnings for fine art? How would he have responded to leftist university lecturers refusing to teach the "problematic" Western canon?More than being politically committed, Guston was a humanist and a lover of culture. When today's leftists invoke his example, they both misunderstand Guston and fail to recognise their own illiberalism. Guston is a great painter; let his art speak for itself.Alexander Adams is an artist, art critic and author. His book 'Iconoclasm, Identity Politics and the Erasure of History' is published by Societas. Follow him on Twitter @AdamsArtist