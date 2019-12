© robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images



Policing appropriateness

Cultural consulting or cultural control?

A critic problem

By Alexander Adams, a British artist and writer. His book 'Culture War: Art, Identity Politics and Cultural Entryism' is published by Societas.

As cancel culture and the PC police creep closer to high art, where are the critics prepared to stand up to the Twitter mobs to save everything we have loved for generations from a fire of political purity?Recently, The Guardian published an article entitled "Blackface and Fu Manchu moustaches: Does Ballet Have a Race Problem?"Problems of racial casting and creative interpretation are particularly important in plays, ballet and opera, which are not fixed as literature and art are. Interpretation in ballet can come in many forms: from casting, costumes and sets to removing scenes and characters.A lot of art deals not in realism but in symbolism, symbols acting as shorthand. Sometimes the shorthand is comic and presents stereotypes for humorous effect. Added to this, ballet is far from naturalistic. When we demand that art forms with highly simplified and heightened expressiveness match reality we hit the insurmountable barrier of impossible expectations.While many of us pride ourselves on empathy and engagement with world cultures, we lack empathy for creators and audiences of 100 years ago.There is a darker side. Often the attempt to protect other people's feelings is a convenient cover for control. In the eyes of the elite, they have a duty to use their influence to protect weak people. This is the vanity of the elite seeking to curb other people's speech.The elite are so convinced of their moral righteousness that they never doubt that they have the right to control both creators and audience. This restricts creative freedom and free speech; it also limits the potential of our imagination.'Song of the Nightingale' (1920), with music by Stravinsky, choreography by Balanchine and costumes by Matisse, is a ballet that has proved tricky to revive in America because of its depiction of the Chinese. In a recent production , the American company took instruction from Chinese Americans. An organization called Final Bow for Yellowface has been formed to restrict depictions of Chinese in ballet productions across the USA.Yes, it is fair to adapt performances to our sensibilities, but that cannot extend to falsification. If Nutcracker's "Arabian and Chinese [dance] variations were imaginative guesses " on the part of the composer and choreographer, then so be it.So, does ballet have a race problem?Working as an art critic for almost 20 years, I have seen terrible art go uncriticized by complacent critics. During that time, standards in art have slipped badly. If more artists, curators and writers had been shamed for their incompetence then that descent would have been less dramatic. Far from being isolated snobs, critics can be champions of the informed audience, holding to account timid venue managers and pretentious creators. Critics are the first line of defense against fads; we need them to be better informed and braver.