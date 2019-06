© RITZAU SCANPIX/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

Other caricatures that she's created have been equally critical of Christian preachers and Buddhists, it turns out.

A German feminist artist who has been honored by a journalist group for her caricatures, is now facing a fiery backlash over a series of "racist" and "Islamophobic" cartoons -Franziska Becker's works have come under the spotlight after the Female Journalists Association (Journalistinnenbund) awarded her a prize for her "keen-witted and sharp-tongued" depiction of men and women.Criticism began amassing on social media shortly after news of the award broke. Sibel Schick, a contributor to women's Missy Magazine and TAZ outlet - and, ironically, a self-described pro-choice feminist - was one of the first to post some of Becker's cartoons which she dubbed "anti-Islam and racist."One caricature depicts a kindergarten where children - girls all wearing headscarves - are seen playing with toy "suicide" trucks or hijacked planes. Others are building a mosque and erecting a minaret.There was also a Becker cartoon in which a Muslim policewoman deals with a shoplifter using an axe - a blunt reference to a Sharia provision which prescribes that theft be punished by severing the thief's hand.Naturally, there was no shortage of criticism on social media, with users venting anger at both the artist and the journalists' association.and said that "we take the criticism seriously and are currently discussing it intensively, but at first privately."However, those defending Becker pointed out that she isn't overly obsessed with Islam.Becker has always been a "super-left, super-feminist cartoonist," one user wrote, wondering why "this woman is now supposed to be "racist" because she is critical of Islam (like any religion)?"Twitter users aside, women's magazine 'Emma,' where Becker works as an illustrator and cartoonist, has thrown its weight behind the embattled artist.As controversy mounted, Becker spoke out about her stance, telling the media that her satire was directed against violent Islamism, but had nothing to do with Islam as such."I am not concerned with the headscarf itself, but with the headscarf as a symbol of the oppression worn by female Islamists and converts," she argued