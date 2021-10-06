© Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Officials from NATO have reportedly decided to slash the size of the permanent Russian delegation working to build ties with the US-led military bloc at its headquarters in Brussels, revoking the credentials of eight envoys.Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Sky News security editor Deborah Haynes wrote that "NATO has decided to halve the size of Russia's mission to the alliance."According to Haynes, the move is "in response to suspected malign Russian activities, including killings & espionage."Haynes went on to say thatNATO has since confirmed to RIA Novosti that eight diplomats will be sent home, slashing the size of the delegation to ten representatives. Officials add that the bloc remains open to a "meaningful dialogue" with Russia.