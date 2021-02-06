Navalny

Navalny was back in court Friday for yet another trial — this time on the charge of defaming a World War II veteran
Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.