in August, the U.S. government, which maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan,

approved a $750 million artillery system package

for the island

More than two dozen Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwanese airspace on Friday in the latest show of force toward the self-ruled island.China sent 18 J-16 fighter jets, two H-6 bombers, four Su-30 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, forcing Taiwan to deploy its planes to warn Beijing away., Taipei's Defense Ministry said in a statement.The action was first reported by Reuters The aggressive move,and has ramped up its rhetoric toward the island since the start of the year.Then, heightening tensions with Beijing.Most recently, Beijing on Sept. 23 flew 19 planes near Taiwan in the morning and five more in the afternoon.