Why is China so furious?

Its words represent a credible threat.Yang's mouthpiece warns thatThis assessment bears little relation to reality. China's claims of ownership over the South China Sea are both geographically absurd and politically imperialist . Instead, China is escalating its militarization of the sea for two distinctly unjustified reasons. First, to make these waters safe for unilateral Chinese communist resource extraction. Second, to extract political concessions from other nations in return for their access to the sea. China's leverage is the $3.5 trillion-$4 trillion in annual trade flows that move through the South China Sea.The Trump and Biden administrations have rightly resisted China's actions with U.S. naval actions such as that on Wednesday., sovereign government, and a key principle of the post-Second World War U.S.-led international order: free transit. But, nations such as Australia, India, Japan, and Vietnam are moving closer to the U.S. position. China thus senses it may face a more robust multilateral challenge.The language Beijing has employed, here, ofis clearly intended as a threat to send PLA warships within 12 miles of Guam, Australia, and Japan. (While the Philippines is a U.S. treaty ally, its president has made himself into a human pet for Xi Jinping).Regardless,Put another way, where the U.S. is walking through a public park, China claims a right to seize public parks and then engage in home invasions. The reality is clear: By its intent and international law, any Chinese incursion as threatened would constitute an act of provocation bordering on war.China has no justification to blur the waters.