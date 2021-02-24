© Christopher Pala/The Guardian



The president of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, announced last week that China would help fulfil his administration's plan to resume farming on a 22 km sq parcel of land in Fiji, sparking widespread speculation the land would be gifted or sold to China. Maamau has ruled out any military application - "any land or sea base" - for the land.The land was purchased in 2014 by Maamau's predecessor, Anote Tong, as a potential new home for i-Kiribati displaced by rising seas:But scientists have rejected the rationale for the purchase, sayingThe plan, now, to use the estate to grow food for- involves turning the estate back into a commercial farm, its former iteration until a few years before its owner, the Anglican church, sold it to Kiribati."A strategic plan for the land had been developed and we are seeking technical assistance from China," Maamau said in an interview with local journalists online."There is a lot of potential," he said, giving no further details, leading toBut the government's riposte gave no details on the plan: on who - i-Kiribati, Chinese, or Fijians - would farm the land; what would be grown; and for whom?he said."The plan sounds ideal," said Banuera Berina, who ran against Maamau in the June 2020 presidential elections. But, he said, the government should be "transparent in its dealings with China over this as with other development projects as well".In Fiji, Seini Nabou, the general secretary of the opposition National Federation Party, echoed Berina's call for transparency, adding "they should employ Fijians; this a blatant disregard of the local immigration laws".Yet Maamau was reelected by a comfortable margin in 2020 and enough MPs crossed the aisle again for him to recover his majority.But Kiribati's switch to Beijing had stokedby harnessing Kiribati's strategic location.Tarawa is the capital of Kiribati. Kiritimati Island - also known as Christmas Island - is a little more than 2000km from HawaiiBut so far, according to Kiribati sources, the Chinese have made no concrete aid offers that could have military implications.Kiribati's property in Fiji, Natoavatu estate on the island of Vanua Levu, lies at the end of a dirt road about 55 km from the town of Savusavu. Formerly a cattle and copra ranch that used Solomon Islanders as labourers, about half of the land is now covered in thick jungle and uninhabitable.The physical existence of Kiribati into the future has been keenly debated, with Tong's government arguing it needed to plan for "migration with dignity" as the country became unliveable because of rising seas.But Maamau's administration has focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation, including building up islands with dredged sand and elevating roads.