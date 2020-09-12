Puppet Masters
China and India agree to disengage at disputed border
The Guardian
Sat, 12 Sep 2020 10:15 UTC
The nuclear-armed neighbours accused each other this week of firing shots across the contested border in Ladakh, known as the line of actual control (LAC), intensifying a months-long standoff that has already claimed at least 20 lives.
After a meeting on Thursday between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow, a joint statement said the two sides had agreed to de-escalate.
"Border defence forces of both countries should continue dialogue, disengage as soon as possible, maintain the necessary distance, and ease the situation on the ground," the statement said.
The two also agreed to "avoid actions that may escalate the situation".
In May, China was accused of building up troops and artillery along the border and engaging in unusual movements, which India considered to be a violation of its sovereign territory. The situation escalated in June when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at high altitude in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, engaging in hand-to-hand combat, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.
The two sides pledged to disengage but at least five rounds of military-level talks have failed to resolve the situation and tensions flared again last week, when both sides accused each other of violating sovereign territory. Both sides have sent tens of thousands of troops to the disputed Himalayan border, which sits at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,500ft).
The frontier between the two countries has never been properly demarcated.
In 1962, India and China went to war over their border, which stretches over 2,000 miles. For decades, things had remained largely peaceful between the two sides, but there is no sign of resolution of the recent military flare-ups and no signs of disengagement on the ground.
The countries fought a brief border war in 1962, but, before this week, officially no shots have been fired in the area since 1975 when four Indian troops were killed in an ambush.
Comment: Hindustan Times reports on the agreed upon 5-point plan:
India and China agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, following talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday. Here are the five pointsSee also:
1. Both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders on developing India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes.
2. The current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side and therefore the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.
3. The two sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocols on China-India boundary affairs and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.
4. The two sides will continue communications through the Special Representatives mechanism, and meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs will continue.
5. As the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
