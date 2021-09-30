I asked Peter Ford, former UK Ambassador to Syria, to comment on the latest climb down by the UK deep state. This was his concise and scathing response:
How galling it must be for the Guardian, cheerleader of the interventionist Left, to see the wheels coming off the West's Syrian interventionist project.
How callously typical of it to voice pique at outcomes such as the gas deal which would bring relief to the sorely pressed people not only of Syria, but also Lebanon. Far better, in the Guardian world view, for ordinary Syrians and Lebanese to go on suffering indefintely until their countries become new Afghanistans, as long as the totem of resistance to the West, Assad, is removed.
How tiresome (so the Guardian seems to think) of Syria's regional neighbours to accept that Syrian regime change has failed and look to their own self interest rather than plough on with a policy of ostracising and destabilising Syria which could only embolden the Syrian Taliban in Turkish-occupied northern Syria!
