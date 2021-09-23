"Virtually any child, unvaccinated, is likely to get an infection at some point between 12 and 15," he said.

"You are not comparing a child being vaccinated against nothing happening. You are comparing a child being vaccinated against a near certainty that child will get COVID.



"Under that environment, our estimate is that probably you would have fewer days lost as a result of being vaccinated."

"The great majority of children who have not currently had COVID are going to get it at some point," he added.

"It won't be necessary in the next two or three months but they will get it sooner or later because this is incredibly infectious... vaccination will reduce that risk."

"Gillick competency" are guidelines used to assess whether a child has the maturity to make their own decisions and understand the implications of those decisions.

"It's our view that because children are so unlikely to be seriously affected by the viral infection that anything we can do to give back their normal lives - let's face it having a swab shoved up your nose twice a week is not part of a normal life for a child. I know a lot of children who frankly loathe the experience."

