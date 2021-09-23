Virtually any child between the ages of 12 and 15 would get COVID-19 at some point without vaccination, England's chief medical officer has said.
Professor Chris Whitty said that the highest rate of coronavirus transmission is currently occurring in children of this age group.
Approximately half of all children have already had coronavirus during the pandemic, he added.
Comment: It is a lie. If we follow the science as they want to say to the people, then we can see that the children are at no risk from Covid and they are certainly not a vector for spreading the infection. Recent German studies show quite the opposite of what they claim.
According to Dr.Reinhard Berner from the University Hospital of Dresden, children may even act as a brake on infection.
Other statistics about the Covid complications in children say the same. Children are not more in danger from Covid than from the seasonal flu.
"Virtually any child, unvaccinated, is likely to get an infection at some point between 12 and 15," he said.And on vaccinating young people, Mr Whitty said that "we are very clear this is not a silver bullet" but that it "will significantly reduce... the amount of disruption" to education.
He added:
"You are not comparing a child being vaccinated against nothing happening. You are comparing a child being vaccinated against a near certainty that child will get COVID.Although the vaccination programme may cause some disruption to schools, it will be outweighed by the disruption if children caught COVID-19, he said.
"Under that environment, our estimate is that probably you would have fewer days lost as a result of being vaccinated."
"The great majority of children who have not currently had COVID are going to get it at some point," he added.
"It won't be necessary in the next two or three months but they will get it sooner or later because this is incredibly infectious... vaccination will reduce that risk."
Comment: It is just another manipulation and spreading of fear and fake news. Sure that they will get Covid at some point, but that is not a dangerous infection for children.
According to the research from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia found that after 10 months in circulation, the Delta variant had not caused more serious disease in children than previous variants and most cases remained asymptomatic or mild.
Also, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president, says that young people are not susceptible to covid-19.
Also speaking about giving one dose of the Pfizer vaccine to school children, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the side effects of that first dose are lower than those from a second dose.
He went on to say it is "extremely inconvenient to be laid low" by COVID-19, albeit for a small number of days.
Children aged between 12 and 15 have begun receiving a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine, following a recommendation from the UK's chief medical officers.
The CMOs previously said they believe one jab will have a "marked effect" on classroom absences and community transmission.
Professor Whitty told MPs this decision had not been made for political reasons, or in the interests of more vulnerable adults but purely for the benefit of those aged between 12 and 15.
Comment: If myocarditis in young people is a benefit and if a flu-like virus is more dangerous than myocarditis then they are surely in "benefit."
Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president, warns children are 50 times more likely to be killed by the covid vaccines than the virus itself.
All the data shows that the risk of myocarditis from the Covid vaccines is much higher than the risk of dying from Covid. Experimental mRNA Covid vaccines are far more dangerous than the virus itself.
In cases where the child and their parents disagree over the vaccine - a situation which Professor Whitty said would be "incredibly rare" - the person administering the jab will assess if the child is deemed competent enough to make their own decision.
The President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Dr Camilla Kingdon, told MPs: "If the child is Gillick competent, they decide whether they do or they don't have it."
"Gillick competency" are guidelines used to assess whether a child has the maturity to make their own decisions and understand the implications of those decisions.
Dr Kingdon also told politicians that twice-weekly lateral flow testing of asymptomatic children should be stopped.
She said:
"It's our view that because children are so unlikely to be seriously affected by the viral infection that anything we can do to give back their normal lives - let's face it having a swab shoved up your nose twice a week is not part of a normal life for a child. I know a lot of children who frankly loathe the experience."She said she wanted to move towards a place where COVID is treated like other viral infections, with unwell children encouraged to stay at home regardless of the cause.
Comment: After almost two years of living the Covid plandemic nightmare, most of the population already has natural immunity. People who need hospitalization can be cured very fast and effectively with very cheap and safe drugs like ivermectin and chloroquine.
Lockdowns and fear propaganda took far more lives than the virus itself.
Children are suffering from long-term psychological problems because of these inhuman totalitarian and unscientific measures that are imposed on us by the psychopathic elites and their obedient quasi-scientists and corrupted politicians.
