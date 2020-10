© Getty

Food prices have soared.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave an additional 10,000 children a month to die from starvation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , director-general of WHO, said Wednesday that he expects an increase by nearly 14 percent in the number of children suffering from malnutrition this year, Reuters reported. he said at the United Nations Food and Agriculture conference.Tedros predictedUNICEF shared similar concerns in July. The organization warnedof the coronavirus pandemic.said the executive director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, in the July press release.Many of these children are in danger of "wasting," or becoming so malnourished that they become too frail to perform daily tasks and suffer a greater risk of death, according to UNICEF. A UNICEF report released in March showed that nearly 47 million children were wasting in 2019, prior to the pandemic.