The Lila Veasey case study: A far from uncommon occurrence

A mental health pandemic

Waiting lists are growing

Enough time has been lost

The number of children who go to A&E [Accident and Emergency] with serious mental health issues has jumped by more than 50 percent since the coronavirus pandemic began,a Telegraph investigation has revealed.More than 2,243 children in England were referred for specialist mental health care from emergency departments in May this year, compared with just 1,428 in May 2019.NHS data reveal thatup more than eight per cent from 2019. While most are teenagers, 25 a month are aged six or under, and more than 1,000 are aged seven to 11.Waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have jumped by more than a third in some regions, according to NHS England Trusts.in the three months to June 2021, when compared with the same period in 2019.Dr Anna Conway Morris, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist, said the increase in A&E referrals "shows that the things that are likely to need CAMHS input, likeor like more serious, have increased."Paul Farmer, the chief executive of the mental health charity Mind, has written to the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, calling for extra funding in order not to "betray the next generation" An NHS England spokesman said its mental health services were looking after record numbers of childrenLila Veasey was a perfectly happy child before the pandemic took hold, but over the course of last year the combined pressure of remote learning and isolation from her peers made the 13-year-old increasingly stressed.Shortly after Christmas (as the third national lockdown loomed)Ms Shepherd, 33, was so afraid for Lila's health that she felt she had no recourse other than to go to A&E at Sheffield Children's Hospital, and beg staff to admit her Lila was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services for specialist care, but with no beds available the teenager remained at Sheffield Children's Hospital until this month.During that time,Sheffield NHS Children's Trust says it has a team of specialist mental health staff available to help children who present in A&E, and that it puts "appropriate support" in place for patients after carrying out an assessment of risks, including that of running away.None the less, in July, Ms Shepherd received a horrifying call from a nurse to say thatMs Shepherd feared that Lila was so dehydrated she would collapse.Looking back, she is also clear that"If they had got her a bed in a specialist hospital in April, she wouldn't be in this position," she says. A spokesman for Sheffield NHS Children's Trust said that it worked closely with NHS England and families to "secure a suitable place for patient care as soon as possible".Sadly, however, Lila's situation is far from uncommon.NHS chiefs have warned ofas the effect of successive lockdowns take their toll.The numbers of children self-harming and becoming preoccupied with thoughts of suicide have risen sharply, according to research by the mental health charity, Place2Be.NHS officials have warned ofCases of children being admitted to hospital withWhile there was a sharp drop off in referrals to CAMHS from A&E during the first lockdown, they started rising rapidly last autumn, according to data from 55 out of 127 NHS Trusts in England. Dr Conway Morris said: "There has been a massive spike of presentations, especially in crisis."In some cases,In other cases, like Lila's, children who have never previously displayed any major mental health problems are now in need of urgent treatment.Meanwhile, waiting lists for some CAMHS treatments have started to grow across most of England.Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that waiting lists for treatment for conditions including anxiety and depression have jumped in almost every part of England. In the South West and South East they are up by over a third.according to analysis by Mind, the mental health charity.NHS England said that it treated 420,000 children and young people last year and has laid out plans to increase that capacity by 345,000. A spokesman said:"While there is more to do given the effect of the pandemic on young people, the NHS has already put mental health crisis lines in place, more support in schools so that help is available at an earlier stage."On Sunday night, the"We have wasted enough time as it is," he said.However, for those stuck on CAMHS waiting lists, long delays can have a substantial impact on their health - and on that of other family members.In Oxfordshire, the family of eight-year-old Logan Jenkin have been told thatand was physically lashing out in a way that felt out of character."He's usually the kindest little boy. Out of all my kids, if he sees that I'm looking a little bit sad, he's the one who comes over and gives me a hug," says his mother, Nicola Jenkin."On one occasion I had him beating me because I was trying to get in the way of him and his sisters. I sat down a few days later and was just like, 'Jesus, did that actually happen?'. The police can't do anything, they aren't trained either."Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said that while waiting for a neurodevelopmental assessment, children and their families "have access to a duty clinician, and there is also additional support available via our website and mental health helpline".But Jenkin is exasperated that there is not more.