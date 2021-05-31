© KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images

"Please, ignore the CDC guidance".A professor with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has said that there is a general dismissal of the fact that more than half of all Americans have developed natural immunity to the coronavirus and that it constitutes "one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership."Dr. Marty Makary made the comments during a recent interview, noting that "natural immunity works" and it is wrong to vilify those who don't want the vaccine because they have already recovered from the virus."Please, ignore the CDC guidance," he urged, adding "Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful.""We've got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them," Makary further asserted.