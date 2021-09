© RNZ / Alexander Robertson



the bill goes beyond the gaps identified from the LynnMall attack

Legislation that will introduce a new offence - planning a terrorist attack - is a step closer to becoming law.The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill passed its second reading in Parliament this afternoon.Following the LynnMall attack the prime minister announced the bill would be fast-tracked through the house.Justice Minister Kris Faafoi says recent events have shown"The impacts of these attacks on the New Zealand community has been immense and we must do everything we can to prevent such events from happening again," he says.Faafoi saysand the laws need to change to respond to it.MP Nicole McKee says the bill was not due to be delivered back to the House until November.McKee saysand should not be rushed through.Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says the party has huge empathy for the victims of terrorism.But she also notes that