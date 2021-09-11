© Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File



After 548 days with restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19, Denmark's high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to lift all domestic restrictions."I wouldn't say it is too early. We have opened the door but," Soeren Riis Paludan, a professor of virology with the Aarhus University in Denmark's second largest city, told The Associated Press.The Danish government no longer considers Covid-19 "a socially critical disease".Jens Lundgren, a professor of viral diseases at the Copenhagen University Hospital, saidif infections spike again. He pointed at night clubs being the last thing to open because "it is the activity associated with the highest risk of transmission"."The world is in the middle of a pandemic and none of us can claim that we are beyond the pandemic," said Lundgren who described Denmark as being "an isolated island" where the vaccine rollout has worked. "Nobody should have the illusion that we are over this.""The ghost of corona sits in the back of our head," said Frank Oestergaard, a patron in a downtown Copenhagen restaurant.to control infection. According to official figures, 70% of people over the age of 15 have had both shots and nearly 82 % have received the first shot."I think it's very good, so hopefully we can get back to a normal day in the restaurant business without checking people and just no restrictions whatsoever. That's nice," said cafe owner Ralph Marker.