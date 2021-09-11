The return to normality has been gradual, but now the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering night clubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall.
Comment: Meanwhile, over in the UK, they're just about to start enforcing Covid IDs for nightclubs, despite similarly high rates of uptake following an equally coercive and scandal-ridden roll out: Scotland to launch vaccine passports on 1 October for large events, stated goal is to 'encourage' young people to be injected
More than 80% of people above the age of 12 have had two vaccinations.
"I wouldn't say it is too early. We have opened the door but we have also said that we can close it if needed," Soeren Riis Paludan, a professor of virology with the Aarhus University in Denmark's second largest city, told The Associated Press.
The Danish government no longer considers Covid-19 "a socially critical disease".
Jens Lundgren, a professor of viral diseases at the Copenhagen University Hospital, said the government would be "quite willing" to reintroduce restrictions if infections spike again. He pointed at night clubs being the last thing to open because "it is the activity associated with the highest risk of transmission".
"The world is in the middle of a pandemic and none of us can claim that we are beyond the pandemic," said Lundgren who described Denmark as being "an isolated island" where the vaccine rollout has worked. "Nobody should have the illusion that we are over this."
Face masks or shields are still mandatory at airports and people are advised to wear one when at the doctor's, test centres or hospitals. Distancing is still recommended and strict entry restrictions still apply for non-Danes.
Comment: Nonsensical to say the least, and were this really a 'deadly pandemic', these farcical and patchy restrictions would have little impact on any spread.
"The ghost of corona sits in the back of our head," said Frank Oestergaard, a patron in a downtown Copenhagen restaurant.
In Denmark's neighbour Sweden, which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, the government says that most restrictions will be removed by September 29.
The country has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens' sense of civic duty to control infection. According to official figures, 70% of people over the age of 15 have had both shots and nearly 82 % have received the first shot.
Comment: It's rather telling that the article fails to mention that Sweden, with its voluntary lockdown, actually fared many times better, across the board, than every country that enforced draconian restrictions: Reuters: Sweden had 10% lower 2020 death spike than much of Europe
"I think it's very good, so hopefully we can get back to a normal day in the restaurant business without checking people and just no restrictions whatsoever. That's nice," said cafe owner Ralph Marker.
Comment: Lest we forget that, back in November of 2020, Denmark was the one of the first countries to threaten mandatory and even forced injection, and it only backed down following nationwide protests. Prior to that, on the unfounded notion that mink could spread coronavirus, it illegally slaughtered millions of them, destroying a national industry and creating a serious biohazard in the regions where they were dumped. It also rejected mask mandates based on its own studies that showed that they were ineffective, only later to enforce them, and then scrap them again. It's government also railroaded its health authority into condoning lockdowns, eventually downgrading it from a regulatory to an advisory role, in order to remove any further influence it may have on policy.
Taken together, whilst it appears to be a positive development that they're dropping the lockdown restrictions, and it's shows that no science is driving the continuation of the lockdowns elsewhere, there's no guarantee that the nefarious forces pushing this agenda won't snap their fingers and have Denmark slap its people back into lockdown: