Kansas great-grandmother Lovell "Cookie" Brown died on Jan. 9, 2020. The Mercury News reports that Brown's family only learned of the amendment to her death certificate this week.Peaches Foster, Brown's daughter, had wondered for a while if her mother had died from COVID. It was confirmed this week when she read "COVID-19 pneumonia" on her mother's revised death certificate — she "burst into tears," reports The Mercury News John Eplee, a Kansas state lawmaker and physician, told Mercury News that Brown's caseInvestigations like these spark questions about just how many unreported COVID cases and deaths there may be.In May, University of Washington researchers analyzed COVID death rates and found that the roughly 600,000 death count in the U.S. is likely closer to one million, U.S. News reports . Globally, they attribute 6.9 million deaths to the coronavirus instead of the reported 3.2 million. Yes, you read that correctly — they believe twice as many people have died.COVID-19 has apparently been sweeping through the U.S. since the very beginning of 2020 and no one knew. "I think this will go on forever," Eplee predicted. "We'll be gone, and we'll still be speculating about how and where it started." Read more at The Mercury News