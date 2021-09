© Getty

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience

Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience

Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance

"We are in a really difficult position as politicians seeking to make a decision on an extremely difficult subject if the government cannot even give us simple information."

'Illiberal course'

People in Scotland will need proof they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs and many large events from 1 October.The vaccine passport plan was formally approved by Holyrood afterSome businesses haveThe proposals wereDeputy First Minister John Swinney said the system would reduce the risk of transmission and help prevent paper published by the government on Thursday morning, just hours before the vote in the Scottish Parliament, saidAnd it saidPeople in England will need to have a "Covid pass" to access "higher risk" settings such as nightclubs from the end of this month There are no current plans to introduce a similar scheme in Wales or Northern Ireland.The new rules will mean people over the age of 18 in Scotlandbefore they are allowed entry to:It means that many major sporting events - particularly football matches - will be affected, as will concerts and music festivals.By the end of the month, it is expected that this code will also be available on a new NHS Scotland Status app.These codes can be scanned at a venue to confirm the user is fully vaccinated.- with the latest figures showing that uptake among those under the age of 40 in Scotland has been lower than older age groups.Many areas of Scotland have seen some of the highest Covid rates in Europe in recent weeks - although there are signs that the surge in cases is beginning to slow down Mr Swinney said Scotland was in a "fragile position" with Covid-19 case rates still high, telling MSPs that "we all recognise the need to try all we can to protect the return to greater normality that we have experienced in recent weeks".He saidMr Swinney said it would also protect vulnerable people who cannot be vaccinated, and would encourage others to come forward for a jab.He said: "On balance - given the benefits to individuals, to the health of the population, and as a way to keep certain venues and events open - a certification scheme is a proportionate step to take."Mr Swinney had been critical of vaccine passports when the proposals for England were unveiled by the prime minister, as had Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and the SNP's partners in government, the Scottish Greens.Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the facts on the ground had changed - and that the scheme was "worth considering when cases are running at around 7,000 a day andHospitality groups have called for more details about how the system will work, while a football supporters association saidLeon Thompson of the trade body UK Hospitality Scotland told BBC ScotlandDr Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, saidCBI Scotland director Tracy Black said vaccine passports had the potential to be "a useful tool in managing risk in large venues" - but that there needed to be "close cooperation and coordination" with businesses.The Scottish Tories voted against the proposals despite the Conservative UK government planning to introduce a similar system.Leader Douglas Ross saidHe said:Scottish Labour also opposed the plans, with deputy leader Jackie Baillie saying there was a "practical question about the government's ability to even implement this".She saidMs Baillie said the government should "not simply reach for anything just to be seen to take action, and end up making things worse".AndHe added: "