DEADLOCK

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday, handing the speaker of its split parliament the task of finding a new government to deal with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.Lofven had faced a deadline of midnight on Monday to either step down or call a snap election after losing a June 21 confidence vote when the Left Party withdrew its support."I have requested to be dismissed as prime minister," Lofven told a news conference,"It is the most difficult political decision I have ever taken.""With one year left until the election, and an ongoing pandemic, a snap election is not the best thing for Sweden," Social Democrat leader Lofven said on Monday."We can't use our time for political games."Sweden hopes to lift mostly voluntary COVID-19 restrictions after the summer as infections have been falling.Nicholas Aylott, Associate Professor of political science at Sodertorn University, said Lofven could probably return as prime minister with support from the Left and Centre parties. But a government would only be viable if he can get them to agree on a budget."Lofven is surely confident that he'll cobble together the 175 votes that he needs," he said. "Getting the Left and Centre parties behind the same budget will be tricky, but some fudge could be found."The centre-right split over whether to seek a political accord with them after the 2018 elections, with the Centre and Liberals choosing to support their former rivals instead of giving the Sweden Democrats a chance to influence policy.The Liberals have switched sides again and the centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament.Last week's confidence vote had triggered frenzied talks across the political spectrum as both blocs tried to line up enough support to form a government.and the speaker's job looks like being just as tough."We could still end up in a snap election," Lofven said. "Then we don't know whether we will end up in a situation that is any more clear."