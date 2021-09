© Reuters/Sandra Sanders



"There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated. We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be.



"If you're making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you're making the wrong choice."

"it's not going to be safe for people who are not vaccinated to be roaming around the place spreading the virus."

"whilst we certainly don't like the idea of turning anyone away, we need to do whatever it takes to ensure the survival of our business."

The Australian state of Victoria will "lock out" unvaccinated people from participating in the economy, Premier Dan Andrews has announced.Victoria is currently under draconian lockdown restrictions, with residents of Melbourne - who make up the vast majority of the state's population - living underWhen the lockdown is lifted, Premier Dan Andrews said on Sunday,Andrews did not say what kind of services and venues unvaccinated people would be locked out of, but he said that once Victoria reopens,Despite Andrews' plan to beat Covid-19 by segregating the vaccinated and unvaccinated, current research holds that vaccinated people can still catch the virus and spread it to others, and case counts are rising while hospitalizations and deaths are still prevalent in even the most widely vaccinated countries worldwide. Though vaccines can reduce the risk of serious symptoms and death, their efficacy at that falls with time too.Andrews' proposed "vaccinated economy"Andrews also revealed thatPublicans are reportedly on board with the idea, with one telling ABC Australia thatThe Australian government agreed earlier this summer to study the rollout of the passport scheme in Victoria, with a view to implementing it nationwide.Andrews is not the only Australian premier to subject his people to grueling lockdowns.imposed a similarly rigorous lockdown last month, which is slated to run until at least the end of September and is currently being