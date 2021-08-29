The mass evacuation operation of several tens of thousands of Westerners and Afghans was brutally interrupted this week by what the media reported was a 'double-suicide bombing'. 13 US soldiers, an unconfirmed number of Taliban, and dozens of Afghan civilians were killed.A group of dubious origin named 'ISIS-K', Western media reported, claimed responsibility for the attack. But the US military has since clarified that just one, not two, explosions took place, while some local eyewitness reports claim the majority of civilian casualties were in fact shot dead by US soldiers.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take a closer look at what happened in Kabul Airport, and discuss what the atrocity portends for Afghanistan.01:33:18— 64.1 MB