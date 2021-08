© Hypersonic Systems Research Institute



The director of an aerospace firm that works on contracts from the Russian government has been detained by the country's top security service, the FSB, after reportedly sharing sensitive information relating to its high-tech work.In a statement to TASS on Thursday, an unnamed official confirmed that Alexander Kuranov, the boss of engineering firm NIGS, is being held by authorities. The press service of the Lefortovo Court in the capital later confirmed that prosecutors areA source in the security services later told Interfax that, "according to preliminary data,According to documents posted on the company's website,In the company's corporate accounts,The engineering firm's activities, it said, "provide military-technical support to upgrade and develop aviation, missile and aerospace armament systems."The detention. The officer, named as David Smith, was arrested in a joint sting by spy agencies from the UK and Germany.Later on Thursday, a judge at Moscow's Lefortovo Court ruled that Kuranov would be jailed until at least October 9, as the prosecution prepares for a criminal trial.