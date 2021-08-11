A Chinese court has upheld a death sentence against Canadian citizen Robert Schellenberg.Schellenberg has been detained in China since 2014, when he was accused of attempting to smuggle 225kg of methamphetamine to Australia. He has maintained his innocence.expected to hear a result as early as Tuesday, in what observers and foreign governments have labeled "hostage diplomacy" by Chinese authorities over an ongoing extradition hearing in Canada for a Huawei executive wanted in the US.On Tuesday morning a Chinese court in Shenyang rejected Schellenberg's appeal against his death sentence on drug smuggling charges. According to the Globe and Mail, the decision is expected to prompt a mandatory review of his case by China's equivalent of the supreme court."The conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate, andit said.Separately, another court is reportedly expected to deliver a sentence against CanadianThe arrest of the men and the retrial of SchellenbergMeng was arrested at Vancouver airport on a US warrant in late 2018 over allegations she committed fraud by misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. The US alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran, in violation of sanctions.Beijing denies its prosecution of Schellenberg, Spavor and Kovrig are retaliation for Meng's arrest. Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has said the charges against the two Michaels are "trumped-up" and that Chinese officials were "very clear" the cases were connected.Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, attended the Schellenberg ruling, and said outside court that Canada condemned the verdict "on all possible terms"."We call on China to grant Robert Schellenberg clemency. We've expressed our firm opposition to this cruel and unusual punishment and we... will continue to express that to the Chinese authorities."Barton told the Globe and Mail it was no coincidence that it and the expected Spavor verdict were happening as Meng's case drew to an end.said Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a senior fellow at the University of Ottawa's graduate school of public and international affairs.McCuaig-Johnston said Chinese authorities were sending the message that there were still 'outs' for the detained Canadians depending on Meng's outcome:, and the two Michaels have not yet been convicted.She noted, although that usually only occurred if someone was too sick to travel or was unlikely to get a fair trial in the destination state. If it rules Meng should be extradited, the decision then goes to Canada's minister of justice for approval, which is where the situation got "politically challenging" for Ottawa."The government of China is quite desperate now that she not be sent to the US, so they feel their one chance of getting her home to China is pressuring Canada to give her up."Schellenberg's sentencing prompted a travel warning from the Canadian government, over "the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws".Canadian diplomats were denied access to the trial.China's court system is notoriously opaque, with conviction rates of about 99%, and successful appeals are very rare.