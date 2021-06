Once again clearly breaching its obligations under a consular relations treaty,. (Excuse the tardy post; this happened on May 27th but I've had other things to do.) Fortunately, the Chinese government has spared me the task of explaining why this is a breach, since they already gave me the opportunity to do so back in 2010 with the trial of Stern Hu, another Australian national — please check out that blog post for the reasoning.The government is not just picking on Australia, however; as I discussed last March , the Canada-China consular relations agreement being the same as the Australia-China agreement in all relevant respects.It is hard to imagine a clearer breach of a promise. A lot of people assert that China won't break this or that proposed promise because it would fear the reputational damage that would ensure; nobody would trust Chinese government promises in the future. And yet here we are.