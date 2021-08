© REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

and other cyber powerhouses were involved in spying

China has hacked dozens of Israeli public and private sector groups as well groups inand a variety of other countries, the international cybersecurity company FireEye announced Tuesday.The massive cyber attack appears to be part of a long-term spying strategy in the area of technology and business competition and advancement,According to FireEye, Beijing does not discriminate along any of the fault lines in the region, using its cyber tools to spy on a wide array of Middle Eastern countries, which are often at odds with each other, while all doing business with China.The goal seems to have beenin terms of pricing by viewing internal email discussions and assessments, and to appropriate certain key technological developments where possible.In addition, the attack is tied to cyber exploitation of holes in Microsoft's SharePoint, announced by the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) in 2019.The INCD tends not to name specific countries involved and would not name China on Tuesday.The revelation was a joint effort by FireEye and Mandiant.Mandiant, a part of FireEye, says it "brings together the world's leading intelligence threat and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness.The timing of the current announcementThe report said thatto review data from additional compromises of Israeli entities. This analysis showed multiple, concurrent operations against Israeli government institutions, IT providers and telecommunications entities."During this time, Chinese espionage group UNC215 "used new TTPs [Tactics, Techniques and Procedures] to hinder attribution and detection, maintain operational security, employ, and leverage trusted relationships for lateral movement."Mandiant said it "believes this adversary is still active in the region," even if the specific kind of attack may not be its current major cyber spying move.According to the report, UNC215 operators "conduct credential harvesting and extensive internal network reconnaissance post-intrusion. After identifying key systems within the target network, such as domain controllers and Exchange servers, UNC215 moved laterally and deployed their signature malware FOCUSFJORD.""UNC215 often uses FOCUSFJORD for the initial stages of an intrusion, and then later deploys HYPERBRO, which has more information collection capabilities such as screen capture and keylogging" said the report.Next, the report said that UNC215 made several attempts to foil network defenders, such asof their intrusion after gaining access to a system - This type of action"Further, UNC215 exploited "trusted third parties in a 2019 operation targeting an Israeli government network - The operators were able to access their primary target via RDP [Remote Desktop Protocol] connections from a trusted third party using stolen credentials and used this access to deploy and remotely execute FOCUSFJORD on their primary target."Most creatively, the report said UN215 planted "false flags, such asHowever, tolerance for Chinese cyber attacks has declined globally as the country's popularity has plummeted following its handling of the coronavirus crisis, Hong Kong, issues in the South China Sea and accusations of war crimes in its treatment of the Muslim Uyghurs in China.But Jerusalem has started to re-balance some of its dealings with China,and other arenas, while avoiding public confrontations.Former INCD chief Buky Carmeli confirmed to, but that they had not reached the state's "crown jewels" in digital terms.The INCD said, "The State of Israel experiences many daily attempts at cyber attacks on a range of targets. Without addressing the identity of the attacker regarding who the report tries to identify, the events described in the report occurred in the past, were handled at the time and probed.""The authority even issued a warning at the time regarding the vulnerability described in the report regarding SharePoint and took steps to reduce" the impact on the Israeli economy.