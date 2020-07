© AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

The source claimed that the Parchin incident was the result of an air strike conducted by Israeli F-35 stealth fighters, while the Natanz explosion was caused by an Israeli cyberattack against the uranium enrichment plant.According to the source, the blasts resulted in Iran losing more than 80 percent of its UF6 (uranium hexafluoride gas) reserves, something that may significantly slow down Tehran's enrichment drive.

This followed Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi confirming the blast, which occurred on Thursday morning, adding that the Natanz plant "is operating as usual" because the reactor was not damaged and there were no casualties.

The Jewish state has repeatedly accused Iran of supporting "terrorist" groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and of waging proxy wars in countries such as Syria which could pose a threat to Israel's security. Tehran, which refuses to recognise Israel's right to exist, denies the charges, saying that there are only Iranian military advisers in Syria.The claims came after The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed Middle East intelligence official , that the Natanz blast was caused by an "explosive device planted inside the facility".The official asserted that the explosion destroyed "much of the aboveground parts" of the Natanz facility, where cutting-edge uranium enrichment centrifuges had been placed before being put into operation.Kamalvandi also noted that there has been no pollution at the site, as there was no nuclear material at the plant.The Natanz plant, in turn, remains Iran's primary uranium processing facility, located 270 kilometres (155 miles) south of Tehran.The two explosions came after Tehran began moving away from its uranium enrichment commitments in May 2019, in retaliation for the Trump administration's decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) , and to reinstate crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic,Despite its promise to suspend JCPOA obligations , Tehran has repeatedly stressed that it has no goal of manufacturing nuclear weapons, and that its uranium enrichment programme is purely peaceful.