© Carnegie Mellon University



A new study found that the most educated are the least likely to get jabbed.There has been much debate over how to get the unvaccinated to get their jabs — shame them persuade them , or treat them as victims of mis- and disinformation campaigns — but who, exactly, are these people?Most of the coverage would have you believe that the surge in cases is primarily down to less educated, ' brainwashed ' Trump supporters who don't want to take the vaccine. This may be partially true: the areas in which the delta variant is surging coincide with the sections of red America in which vaccination rates are lowest.But according to a new paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh , this does not paint the full picture.So not only are the most educated people most sceptical of taking the Covid vaccine, they are also the least likely the change their minds about it...