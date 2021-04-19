© Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

White House advisor Anthony Fauci is being blasted by critics for attacking Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy while continuing to promote restrictions even for those inoculated, and weighing in on gun violence as a "public health issue."Asked about recent polling showing nearly half of Republicans are still hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, White House health advisor Fauci called the trend "frustrating" and "paradoxical.""It's almost paradoxical that, on the one hand, they want to be relieved of the [public health] restrictions, but, on the other hand, they don't want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn't make any sense," he told CNN on Sunday.Journalist Glenn Greenwald took issue with Fauci asserting that pandemic restrictions and arguments over vaccinations and masks have "nothing to do with liberties," even comparing the opinion to those arguing for restrictions on liberties in the heat of the War on Terror."What about someone who wants to get vaccinated but has his vaccine appointment cancelled because of unwarranted vaccine hesitance that is most certainly not coming from Republicans?" Tablet Magazine editor Noam Blum added in a tweet, adding to the wave of criticism the government has received for its pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines after multiple individuals developed blood clots.Fauci predicted in his interview that the pause on the vaccine would likely be lifted. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel will be meeting to discuss the matter on Friday."My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously they'll just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment," he said.