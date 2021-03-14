© AP



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he hopes former President Donald Trump will push his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week,Asked whether Trump should speak to his supporters directly, given those poll numbers, Fauci said on the Fox News Sunday program:Trump told attendees at a conservative conference last month to get vaccinated - saying, "everybody, go get your shot" -he had encouraged people to do so.Fauci said on NBC's Meet the Press program:are set to appear in two public service announcements for the coronavirus vaccine alongside their wives,President Joe Biden and other political leaders received their shots publicly to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Trump was vaccinated privately in the White House in January, the New York Times has reported.as he listed some of the diseases that vaccines had wiped out such as small pox. "What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people," Fauci said.Fauci is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to Biden.Trump early in the pandemic appeared at coronavirus briefings with Fauci but later turned on him. Trump in October, weeks after being hospitalized for three days for COVID-19 treatment, criticized Fauci, saying,As president, Trump minimized the need for coronavirus restrictions including wearing masks and predicted the pathogen would disappear "like a miracle."Fauci on Sunday underscored his call for officials around the United States not to lift restrictions prematurely and risk a spike in COVID-19 cases. Some states such as Texas have lifted mask-wearing and other restrictions.An uptick in cases can be avoided if Americans continue to get vaccinated "without all of a sudden pulling back on public health measures," Fauci told CNN's State of the Union program.