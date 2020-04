Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become a beloved doom prophet fomenting mass hysteria among the American public amidst the coronavirus pandemic, once worked with technocratic oligarch Bill Gates on his "Global Vaccine Action Plan."Activist reporter Mike Coudrey drew attention to this fact on his Twitter account in a post from Sunday:"This plan will build on the successes of current work to achieve key milestones in the discovery, development and delivery of lifesaving vaccines to the most vulnerable populations in the poorest countries over the next decade," WHO wrote in their press release about the project.He was joined by other globalist kingpins including Anthony Lake, Executive Director for UNICEF; Margaret Chan, Director General of WHO; Joy Phumaphi, Chair of the International Advisory Committee and Executive Secretary, African Leaders Malaria Alliance; and Tachi Yamada, President of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.The project was designed to assemble some of the most powerful globalist actors on the planet and encourage them to conspire on ways to peddle vaccines throughout the world."The Global Vaccine Action Plan will enable greater coordination across all stakeholder groups - national governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, the private sector and philanthropic organizations — and will identify critical policy, resource, and other gaps that must be addressed to realize the life- saving potential of vaccines," WHO wrote in their press release about the scheme."No. The answer is no," Fauci said last month after he was asked about whether or not there was any evidence showing that hydroxychloroquine can be effective in treating the coronavirus."Although there is some suggestion with the study that was just mentioned by Dr. Oz, granted that there is a suggestion that there is a benefit there, I think we've got to be careful that we don't make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug," Fauci said during an appearance on "FOX & Friends" last week.