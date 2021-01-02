Then the early vaccines are NOT vaccines.
That's not how vaccines operate.
What the hell is going on here?
Assuming for a moment that this is true, and not his usual ignorant BS or outright lies and thuggery... Then by definition, they are not dispensing a vaccine and it's a palliative treatment, at best.
It also means the "vaccine" is just a scheme by Big Pharma, and the globalist investors, to scam trillions out of the frightened peasants and the states.
At its worst, it is a sinister plot to modify behavior or worse.
So why are people putting blind trust in this deranged idiot?
Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautioned that early COVID-19 vaccines will be focused on preventing symptoms of the virus, not blocking it altogether.
Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, made the point on Monday as at least four vaccine candidates near the end of clinical trials and the US reported a record number of new cases in the last week.
While the end goal of the vaccines will be to eradicate the virus, Fauci noted that developers are aiming for a simpler goal in the first round of jabs.
At Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Fauci said:'The primary thing you want to do is that if people get infected, prevent them from getting sick, and if you prevent them from getting sick, you will ultimately prevent them from getting seriously ill.'
Comment: So the new Covid-19 vaccines will not prevent us from contracting the virus, will not cure the virus. They will only prevent symptoms from arising. Allegedly.
The new mRNA vaccines are made with technology that has never been approved for vaccines.
Will the adverse effects of the mass vaccination with these new experimental vaccines be more dangerous than the virus itself?
Will the psychopathic elites fail again in their game of playing gods and trigger a new wave of suffering and destruction of humanity far worse than the virus itself?