"He is not supposed to run our country. Dr. Fauci has been running our country, and he hasn't been running it, he has been shutting it down with his ever-changing advice."

"Everything is wrong, and it's due to Dr. Fauci. We've got to fire this man, and we've got to move forward. It's very easy. You block all federal funding for his paycheck. That's how you fire Fauci."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, proposed legislation Thursday to "fully defund" Dr. Anthony Fauci and ban COVID-19 "vaccine passports."Ms. Greene detailed her two proposals — theand the— during a morning interview while railing against Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, over his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under both President Biden and his predecessor.the first-year congresswoman said to Republican strategist Stephen K. Bannon during an appearance on his War Room: Pandemic podcast:In addition to leading the NIAID since 1984, Dr. Fauci served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Trump and is currently the chief medical adviser to Mr. Biden. Those roles have given Dr. Fauci a powerful voice in both the Trump and Biden administrations with respect to how the federal government has gone about fighting COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.Ms. Greene claimed Dr. Fauci was accordingly to blame for businesses and schools across the U.S. having to close their doors to customers and students, respectively, amid the continuing health crisis. Ms. Greene said on the show:Ms. Greene announced on social media shortly after speaking with Mr. Bannon, a former Trump adviser, thatPosting on Twitter, Ms. Greene's office said herSpecifically, Ms. Greene's office saidAirline companies and public universities would be prohibited from refusing people who have not been vaccinated under the bill, she said.The congresswoman's office said"if a person has been discriminated against on the basis of their vaccination status or mask compliance."Public health officials recommend that people cover their noses and mouths while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease that has killed millions globally.against COVID-19 since December.Ms. Greene "doesn't see a reason" to personally receive the COVID-19 vaccine, her spokesman said earlier this week.