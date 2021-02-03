© Troy Stolt/AP



House Democrats have introduced a resolution to force Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., off the two committees she serves on, a strike against her comments about school shootings and the 2018 California wildfires.She added this is a "line-in-the-sand moment for the Republican Party," and "the question, quite simply, is whether they will draw the line when a member of the Republican caucus moves far beyond political rhetoric and into what is extremely dangerous misinformation, deeply offensive harassment, and the refusal to acknowledge truth."