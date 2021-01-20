Society's Child
Twitter temporarily suspends GOP Rep. Taylor Greene
OAN News
Mon, 18 Jan 2021 17:01 UTC
The latest viewable tweets from Taylor Greene echoed her calls for the flawed election in her state to be fixed. Twitter further censored her speech by preventing other users from re-tweeting and liking her posts.
Taylor Greene has been a frequent advocate for a free and fair election. She has called on election officials to do something about the allegedly fraudulent results.
Taylor Greene is just one of the latest users affected by Twitter's massive effort to ban conservative voices on the platform.
Comment: Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'multiple violations' after she alleges Georgia elections were 'stolen'
Twitter has suspended Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours after the vocally pro-Trump lawmaker sparred with a Georgia elections official, alleging fraud was to blame for the GOP losing the runoffs.
In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Twitter confirmed that it had locked the outspoken lawmaker out of her personal account for 12 hours, citing "multiple violations" of its "civic integrity policy."
Greene apparently fell victim to the recently updated Twitter policy, which envisions a system of strikes for pushing "unverified information about election rigging."
In a string of messages on Sunday, Greene squared off with fellow Republican and Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, after he pinned the blame for defeat on Greene, former Georgia Republican representative Doug Collins, as well as President Donald Trump.
Sterling argued that the rhetoric on election fraud coming from the trio discouraged party supporters from showing up at the polls, and ultimately "cost the GOP two Senate seats and control of the Senate," while "giving Biden and [the] Dems a free hand."
Greene fired back, claiming that the initial Georgia special election on November 3 "was stolen" with the help of Dominion voting tech, and that election officials "ignored" reports of voting irregularities.
Responding to her suspension, Greene said that she had been "silenced" by Big Tech for challenging the mainstream narrative.
"If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to the false accusations of 'inciting violence' simply for having an conservative view," she said, calling on Congress to "act swiftly to protect free speech in America."
Twitter has ramped up its crackdown on accounts voicing allegations of election fraud after President-elect Joe Biden's victory was certified by Congress on January 6, in a session disrupted by a crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, alleging the election was "stolen" from the Republican incumbent.
Twitter has introduced a five-tier system of strikes to punish repeated violators. An 12-hour account lock - the measure the platform enforced in Green's case - is reserved for those who have already received two or three strikes. In the case of four strikes, the account is suspended for seven days, and if a user invokes wrath of Twitter censors for a fifth time - then they face a "permaban."
