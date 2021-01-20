© AP Photo/Susan Walsh



Twitter temporarily blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)on Sunday.The latest viewable tweets from Taylor Greene echoed her calls for the flawed election in her state to be fixed. Twitter further censored her speech by preventing other users from re-tweeting and liking her posts.Taylor Greene has been a frequent advocate for a free and fair election. She has called on election officials to do something about the allegedly fraudulent results.Taylor Greene is just one of the latest users affected by Twitter's massive effort to ban conservative voices on the platform.