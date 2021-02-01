© Reuters / Joshua Roberts



Democratic Rep. Cori Bush said she was forced to move her office for her own safety after Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly "berated" her on Capitol Hill, a charge the GOP upstart has emphatically denied.Bush (Missouri) said in a Friday Twitter post that Taylor Greene and her staff "berated" her "in a hallway" in the Capitol earlier this month, adding "I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety."Taylor Greene soon shot back, insisting to her followers that "Bush is lying to you" and that the Democrat instead approached her first, sharing a video she recorded at the time of the exchange. "Maybe Rep. Bush didn't realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts," she said.About an hour after she was accused of lying, Bush took to Twitter with a lengthier statement, this time acknowledging that Taylor Greene had, in fact, "responded" to her calls to fix her mask.Bush has repeatedly accused Taylor Greene and other Republicans of inciting the Capitol riot earlier this month, which saw a crowd of supporters of former president Donald Trump force entry into the building.Elected to Congress in November after her Democratic challenger dropped from the race, Taylor Greene has quickly made a name for herself among party backers and critics alike. While she rode into office with support from then-President Trump, her detractors have been quick to blast her for previous comments endorsing the QAnon conspiracy movement, as well as her vocal skepticism in Biden's election win. As one of her first major acts in the House, Taylor Greene introduced an article of impeachment against the new president 24 hours into his term, alleging he is "unfit" to serve, a long-shot effort that nonetheless shot her name into the headlines.