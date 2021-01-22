© Troy Stolt/AP



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Thursday she had filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.Democrats said Trump played a role in spurring rioters who invaded the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election win of Biden on Jan. 6. Ten Republicans joined every House Democrat in voting for impeachment.Biden has denied making policy decisions about Ukraine that took his son's business interests into consideration, and a Senate investigation by Republicans in 2020 on the Biden family found no wrongdoing by Joe Biden.With Democrats outnumbering Republicans in the House, the effort faces near certain failure.