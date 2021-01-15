biden
© Jim Watson / Getty
Freshman Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she'll file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden the day after his inauguration.

The Georgia Congresswoman announced her decision via Twitter and reiterated her promise on Newsmax, specifying her articles would impeach him for "abuse of power":


Greene added three hashtags to her tweet - including "#QuidProJoe" and "#BidenCrimeFamily" - which appear to invoke the former veep's son's host of corrupt, foreign business deals, often with the Chinese Communist Party.