Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it will still be necessary to social distance, wear masks and take other COVID-19 precautions after a vaccine becomes available to Americans.
"I would recommend to people to not to abandon all public health measures just because you've been vaccinated," Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
"Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don't necessarily know for you how effective it is."
The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that once he receives a vaccine, he still won't feel comfortable completely letting down his guard.
"I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency that we have right now, but I think abandoning it completely would not be a good idea," Fauci said.
Comment:
If you needed more to convince you that the covid hysteria is a psyop foisted on the populace by the Powers That Be, Pfizer's CEO is echoing Fauci
, saying things won't go back to normal until next winter. Anyone want to bet that next winter they'll be saying we can't go back to normal yet?
This isn't just confined to the US either. Germany's economic minister also got the memo
, saying that the strict lockdown there will not end "anytime soon." These government officials all speak hauntingly of the Covid, but one should not be surprised at "cases" on the rise, since the remnants of the virus are going to be in people and the majority are asymptomatic. Even those who experience symptoms aren't on their deathbed. Elon Musk has said about his experience:
It's also quite likely that there a high number of false positives, as the testing can be very inaccurate. It's almost as if the tests were meant to show positive cases to heighten the need for more control.
