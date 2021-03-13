fauci misinformation interview
© The Highwire
Mexican actor and director, Eugenio Derbez, took part in an Instagram Live Q&A with Anthony Fauci this week and asked many hard-hitting questions about the Covid19 vaccine. Jefferey and Del pick apart the tidal wave of misinformation Fauci unleashed, from the experimental shot's FDA approval and injury liability, to herd immunity and new variants.


See the original interview on Instagram here, and the full Del Bigtree The High Wire episode here.