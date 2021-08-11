Less than a month ago, Nunes asserted that prison sentences could fall on a number of former senior Obama officials.
Now, Nunes does not sound quite so confident the report will ever see the light of day.
In an interview with Newsmax, Nunes said Attorney General Merrick Garland "seems to be kind of a puppet for the Left" and questioned whether he'll "bury the report." Back in February during his confirmation hearing, Garland refused to definitively say that he would make Durham's final report available to the public.
After an interview with Nunes last month with Sara Carter, she remarked:
"Nunes is one of the few members of the Republican Party that still believe justice will be served. He laid out his reasons on The Sara Carter Show and said he hasn't given up faith in Durham's investigation despite the enormous speculation that the Durham investigation will fail to deliver justice."Durham was appointed last October by then-Attorney General William Barr to serve as special counsel to look into the origins of the FBI's since-tarnished investigation into Trump.
During the course of the DOJ probe, numerous FBI officials who worked under President Obama were fired or resigned from their positions.
The length of the investigation has prompted many Trump supporters to lose hope in the DOJ's ability to prosecute those responsible for the probe if it is proven to have been manufactured as a political attack on Trump without any basis in reality.
"Where's John Durham? What happened to William Barr? What about the report," Carter asked.
Nunes responded by saying that he expects the report to be delivered and fully expects those responsible for the probe to be charged.
"I just have to have faith ultimately, that there's that, you know, there was a special counsel created, Durham does have the power, we're fully expecting him to deliver the report."Nunes added at the time:
"It may not be as broad as we want it to be. But look, there are some major perpetrators. I think, as you and everybody else know, we've made over 14 criminal referrals. That doesn't mean 14 individuals, that means 14 different criminal referrals involving multiple individuals... And this is one of the challenges."
Comment: Nunes is not the only one waiting...this report needs to make obvious the hidden agendas and those involved that set the stage to create the circumstances we are in today. It is all connected.