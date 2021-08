Aircraft from the US Air Force and Michigan Air National Guard trained on a highway near Alpena, Michigan, on August 5, marking the first time modern military aircraft had intentionally landed on a civilian road on US soil.Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two C-146 Wolfhounds took part in the training exercise, which involved the aircraftIn this footage, Lt Col Brian Wyrzykowski, the commander of the exercise, saidfor the United States military.that they can immediately put our forces and our bases and our personnel at risk...we need to be able to operate from austere, unpredictable locations."