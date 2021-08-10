US jet highway
Aircraft from the US Air Force and Michigan Air National Guard trained on a highway near Alpena, Michigan, on August 5, marking the first time modern military aircraft had intentionally landed on a civilian road on US soil.

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two C-146 Wolfhounds took part in the training exercise, which involved the aircraft taking off and landing from the closed stretch of highway.

In this footage, Lt Col Brian Wyrzykowski, the commander of the exercise, said it "represents a new capability...for the United States military. Our adversaries have advanced weapon systems and advanced technology that they can immediately put our forces and our bases and our personnel at risk...we need to be able to operate from austere, unpredictable locations."