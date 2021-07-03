© Ritchie B Tongo/EPAGuardian staff and agencies



Hundreds of American businesses have been hit by a ransomware attack ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the cybersecurity company Huntress Labs."This is a colossal and devastating supply chain attack," John Hammond, a senior security researcher with Huntress, said in an email, referring to an increasingly high profile hacker technique ofHammond added that because Kaseya is plugged in to everything from large enterprises to small companiesKaseya, in a statement posted on its own website, said it was investigating a "potential attack" onIn the statement, Kaseya saidand that it may have been attacked. Such an attack can be particularly insidious to address, said Chris Grove, a security expert at the cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks."Once a breach happens, the victim would generally reach for these tools to work their way out of a bad situation, but when the tool itself is the problem, or is unavailable, it adds complexity to the recovery efforts," he said.After the incident, Kaseya said "a small number of on-premise customers" had potentially been affected. The company saidReached with a request for comment, Kaseya referred the Guardian to the statement on its website.Huntress said it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang -An email sent by Reuters to the hackers seeking comment was not immediately returned. In a statement, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it was "taking action to understand and address the recent supply-chain ransomware attack" against Kaseya's VSA product.Supply chain attacks have crept to the top of the cybersecurity agenda after hackers alleged to be operating at the Russian government's direction tampered with a network monitoring tool built by Texas software firm SolarWinds., aided by ease of payment with the rise of cryptocurrency and an increase in working from home making computers more vulnerable.Kaseya has 40,000 customers for its products, though not all use the affected tool.