"President Biden says that we are not returning to lockdowns, shutdowns, and school closures, but he also once said that we didn't have to wear masks anymore once we were vaccinated. So why should Americans trust him now?"

"Well, because we listen to the scientists, we listened to the expert[s]. This is a public health situation. This is not about politics at all. This is about saving lives. And this is what the president is all about. He wants to make sure that we are saving lives. If you look at ... the last six months, that's what he's done, every day. And you see that in the numbers. Now we're at a point where we have to double down and make it very, very clear to people that we can't, we can't let the pandemic win, we have to continue to fight."

"So, if you're listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, 'It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,' you would do that?"

"Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance ... you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected. And again, we follow their guidance."

The Biden administration signaled during Thursday's White House press briefing that it is willing to return to lockdowns and school closures if the CDC and other experts recommend those strategies for stopping the spread of COVID-19.Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said:Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded:Doocy pressed:Jean-Pierre responded: